Aug. 11, 1942 — Aug. 11, 2019
FORT ANN — Bruce A. Turnbull, 77, passed away at home on Aug. 11, 2019, after a three-year courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His wife, Deborah, was at his side.
Born Aug. 11, 1942 in Mount Vernon, he was the son of the late Arthur and Florence (Noland) Turnbull.
Bruce resided in Fort Ann for 47 years. Bruce grew up in New Jersey in his younger years, until moving to Lake George Assembly Point in 1956. He attended Lake George Central School for two years. While living on the point, he got himself a job mowing lawns for the summer residences. He moved later to Queensbury and then graduated from Queensbury Union Free School District in 1962. After graduation, he was initiated into Local 773 Plumbers and Steamfitters.
He proudly served four years, from 1964 to 1968, in the Navy on the USS Wasp as a shipfitter on the CVS18 sub attack vessel aircraft carrier stationed out of Boston.
They picked up the first Gemini space capsule with a monkey inside before sending up mankind. His military rank was E-5.
Bruce’s great-nephew, Joseph Barone, was finally inducted into the U.S. Marine Corps on Aug. 11 of this year. Bruce was eagerly waiting to hear the news, but he had already passed by the time Joseph was able to make the phone call. Nonetheless, Bruce was tremendously proud of Joseph’s achievements and would be happy to know he will be serving his country.
Upon completing his military duty, he became employed through Local 773 Plumbers and Steamfitters for 45 years until retirement in 2003. During that time, he served on the Local 773 executive board for many years.
He married Deborah Morehouse at the Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd, Sept. 21, 1996.
Some of his enjoyments were roller skating in his younger days, and his love for his dogs. He was an avid gardener, sharing his vegetables with everyone, canning, woodworking, traveling and water skiing on Lake George, boating and touring the lake with his wife, his dogs, Molly (Irish Setter) and Shannon (Golden Retriever) during hot summer days.
After retirement, he became a “snow bird” and went to Port Richey, Florida, where he made many new friends that were also “snow birds.”
Always willing to lend a helping hand, he will be greatly missed by all. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and a beloved brother.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his grandparents, Theodore and Bertha Noland, Arthur Turnbull and Laurabelle Carty; and one uncle and aunt.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 23 years, Deborah Morehouse Turnbull; his children, April Wescott of Hudson Falls, Bart (Rebecca) Turnbull of Hudson Falls and Colleen Paliulis of Greenwich; grandchildren, Maraha (Jason) Edwards, Haden Turnbull, Elizabeth Wescott, Steven Weaver, Charley Weaver and Donald Raymond, who Bruce took under his wing to help him in his teen years; he is also survived by his sister, Diana (Ronald) Gordon; aunt, Erica Turnbull; nieces, Tammy (Jonas) Congelli of Tully, Alecia Barone of West Milford, New Jersey and Andrea Gordon Wade (Russell) of Fort Ann; six great-nieces and two great-nephews; and all friends he had over the years.
Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A graveside service with military honors will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you for the kindness and support of Hospice and the doctors and nurses at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.
In loving memory of Bruce, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or West Fort Ann Volunteer Fire Company, 49 Joe Green Road, Fort Ann, NY 12827.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
