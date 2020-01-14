Brother John Hoffman

Above all, Brother John had a passion for monastic life. He loved reading scripture (especially the Psalms), loved the services, and had a very down to earth spirituality. He was able to sniff out phoniness and could be disconcertingly direct, but with love. And yet, silence, prayer, and spiritual reading were at the heart of his life. He never saw himself as an intellectual, yet his remarks were always perceptive in community discussions and his sharings. He loved people, and was always interested in the lives of those who visited us as retreatants. We often joked that John would know their family history within one conversation at dinner, but no one ever doubted his kindness and compassion. His tolerance and patience regarding his own chronic physical pain gave him an instinctive ability to empathize with the suffering of others. Finally, how he handled the final year of his life when he was forced to live apart from the community was a testament of faith and grace. May his memory be eternal!