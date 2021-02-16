Apr. 2, 1962—Feb. 7, 2021

GANSEVOORT, NY—Brock I. Johnson, 58, of Gansevoort, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.

Born April 2, 1962, in San Bernadino, CA, Brock moved back to his family’s native upstate New York at an early age. He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and married his wife, Marj, in 1982. Together with family and friends, they enjoyed camping, boating, bonfires, and spending time outdoors making memories. In recent years, he especially loved relaxing with his grandchildren, and was often caught snoozing on the couch with one of the young ones.

Brock was a jack of all trades. He was a skilled plumber and carpenter, but his passion was upholstery. After working many years in the family business, JRA Upholstery, Brock eventually took it over and began Sew Masters. If you ever needed Brock, he could be found working on a boat in his shop or tackling a fixer upper project somewhere. Brock’s creative brain led to many a MacGyver fix for a challenging problem.