Apr. 2, 1962—Feb. 7, 2021
GANSEVOORT, NY—Brock I. Johnson, 58, of Gansevoort, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.
Born April 2, 1962, in San Bernadino, CA, Brock moved back to his family’s native upstate New York at an early age. He graduated from Saratoga Springs High School and married his wife, Marj, in 1982. Together with family and friends, they enjoyed camping, boating, bonfires, and spending time outdoors making memories. In recent years, he especially loved relaxing with his grandchildren, and was often caught snoozing on the couch with one of the young ones.
Brock was a jack of all trades. He was a skilled plumber and carpenter, but his passion was upholstery. After working many years in the family business, JRA Upholstery, Brock eventually took it over and began Sew Masters. If you ever needed Brock, he could be found working on a boat in his shop or tackling a fixer upper project somewhere. Brock’s creative brain led to many a MacGyver fix for a challenging problem.
Survivors include his wife of almost 40 years, Marj; two sons: Daniel and his wife, Paula and Greg and his fiancee, Stephanie; four grandchildren: Keira, Sawyer, Graham, and Ezra; three puppy dogs: Allee, Jake, and Jules; and many other family members and close friends who became family over the years.
He is predeceased by his parents, Vera and Cody Johnson; sister, Judy Pagano, and beloved family pups, especially Ladybug.
Brock will be remembered at a memorial service to be scheduled later this spring.
The family wishes to thank Hospice and Saratoga Hospital for their care and kindness over the past few weeks. Donations can be made in Brock’s name to Hospice, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.
