'Broadway' Joseph J. Kelley Sr.

January 13, 1952 — May 22, 2019
WHITEHALL — Joseph J. Kelley Sr. passed away on Wednesday May 22, 2019.
Born in Whitehall on Jan. 13, 1952, he was the son of John and Beatrice Kelley.
Joe worked for the Whitehall Town Highway Department for 13 years. He was a member of the Whitehall Elks Lodge 1491, The Sons of the American Legion Post 490 and the Rats Club (Bonnie and Clyde’s).
Joe is predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Genevieve Kelley; parents, John and Beatrice Kelley; brothers, Norman, John and Edward Kelley; sisters, Patricia Browning and Lori Beayon.
Joe is survived by his five children, Deborah (Rodney) Grant, Donna (Anthony) Manfredi, Suzanne (Thomas) Stewart, Barbara Timmons and Joseph (Shanna) Kelley; and grandchildren, MaryJo, Cindy, Chuck, Michael, Jason, Tia, Jessie, Christopher, Chris, Jenny and Aliza. Joe is also survived by his brother, Frank (Kay) Crossman; Leo (Randolyn) Kelley; sister, Mae (Donnie) Kelley; brother, Lesley Kelly; sister, Kathy (Norm) Bishop; and brother, Patrick Kelly Sr.; and many nieces, nephew, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends.
Special thank you to sister, Mae Kelley and Brenda for all the extra care you have given Joe over the years.
Broadway Joe
He loved the giants, the Yankees and Keystone
Sitting listening to the scanner made him right at home
That raspy voice you could hear from a mile away
If he was gonna talk he’d have enough to say
The shop will feel different without you there
It’s going to be rough as we can never quite prepare
As we say goodbye and didn’t want you to go
We Love you Dad, Grandpas and most of all, Broadway Joe
Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. Following the calling hours, everyone is invited to Busty’s Brew and BBQ on Poultney Street to have a sending off keystone toast with Broadway Joe. Burial will be private.
Online condolence may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
