April 2, 1953 — May 31, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Brinda Rich Ovitt, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away at home on May 31, 2020.

She was born April 2, 1953, the daughter of the late Howard and Sylvia (Waterman) Rich. Brinda was also a beloved daughter from a young age to the late Robert and Mildred McAuley of Hudson Falls.

Brinda graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1972. On June 30, 1973, she married Milford W. Ovitt at the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls. Their son Jami brought so much love and happiness. Her lifetime career as a cook and baker brought her much enjoyment through the years. She retired in May 2015 from the Glen at Highland Meadows in Queensbury. Family, friends, co-workers and nursing home residents enjoyed her many cooking and baking talents.

Brinda enjoyed weekly card games with friends crocheting and daily phone calls from friends and family. These gave her much comfort as she dealt courageously with chronic illness.

Brinda was always kind and caring to everyone. She will be missed every day by so many people who dearly loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Jami M. Ovitt, her sisters, Carol Rich and Debbie Rich and her brothers, Howard Rich, Jr., Michael Rich, Robert McAuley, Jr. and Thomas McAuley, Sr.

Survivors include her husband, Milford Ovitt, her grandson, Cody M. Ovitt (Troi); her siblings, Clayton Rich, Timothy Rich, James Rich, Sandra Rich-Kist, Penny Rich, Joyce Huntley, John McAuley (Florence) and Barbara Trombley; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

