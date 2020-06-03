× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 2, 1953 — May 31, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Brinda Rich Ovitt, 67, of Hudson Falls, passed away at home on May 31, 2020.

She was born April 2, 1953, the daughter of the late Howard and Sylvia (Waterman) Rich. Brinda was also a beloved daughter from a young age to the late Robert and Mildred McAuley of Hudson Falls.

Brinda graduated from Hudson Falls High School in 1972. On June 30, 1973, she married Milford W. Ovitt at the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls. Their son Jami brought so much love and happiness. Her lifetime career as a cook and baker brought her much enjoyment through the years. She retired in May 2015 from the Glen at Highland Meadows in Queensbury. Family, friends, co-workers and nursing home residents enjoyed her many cooking and baking talents.

Brinda enjoyed weekly card games with friends crocheting and daily phone calls from friends and family. These gave her much comfort as she dealt courageously with chronic illness.

Brinda was always kind and caring to everyone. She will be missed every day by so many people who dearly loved her.