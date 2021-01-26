Aug. 9, 1957—Jan. 24, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Brian W. Redman, 63, of Queensbury passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Valley Stream, Long Island on August 9, 1957, the son of the late William and Cornelia “Pat” (Fitzgerald) Redman.

Brian retired in 2014 after 34 years of service as a Sergeant with the NYS Department of Corrections. He enjoyed cruising in his Shelby Mustang, boating, and traveling. Brian loved to make people laugh and he was the self-proclaimed “grill master”.

In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by his sister Linda Meehan.

He is survived by his wife Louisa Redman of Queensbury; two daughters: Noelle Redman (James Bills) of Glens Falls and Brittany Redman of Queensbury; and their mother Stephanie Redman; one granddaughter Kinsley Redman-Bills; brother Kenneth Redman (Mary) of Cranberry Lake.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 PM on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY. (COVID restrictions apply and seating is limited).

Burial will take place in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Brian.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.