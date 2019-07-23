{{featured_button_text}}
Brian M. Beaver

April 7, 1977—July 20, 2019

GRANVILLE — Brian M. Beaver, age 42, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Brian was born on April 7, 1977 in Poughkeepsie, the son of Paul and Cathy (Colvett) Beaver.

He moved to Granville in 2007 with the love of his life, Chantal Shepherd. They immediately took their place in the community where they and their family have found great friends and much love and compassion.

Brian was an avid hunter and fisherman, which he found limitless opportunities for in the area. He was the owner and tree surgeon for Beaver Tree Service. He loved cooking and found an outlet for his talent at MacDaddy’s Car Hop. But his true passion in life was being an amazing father to his three children, Rachel, Melissa and Brandon. He cultivated in them a love of sports and shared his endless passion with them in the form of baseball, basketball, football, wrestling and softball. He was active either coaching or supporting them in all their endeavors and loving his family with his whole heart.

Brian is survived by his parents, Paul Beaver (Nancy Forrest) and Catherine Beaver all of Poughkeepsie. Left to cherish his memory is Chantal and his much-loved children, Rachel, Melissa and Brandon Beaver all of Granville. He is also survived by a brother, Shawn Beaver of Hopewell Junction; and Uncles James Beaver (Sandy) of Saugerties and Mark Beaver (Jeanette) of Highland; along with numerous cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Brian M. Beaver
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments