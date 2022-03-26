Oct. 23, 1962—March 15, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Brian Linendoll, 59, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Oct. 23, 1962, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Barbara (West) Linendoll and the late Edmond L. Linendoll, Jr.

He was a graduate of South Glens Falls Senior High School.

Brian enjoyed collecting baseball cards, the New York Yankees, animals and spending time with friends and family.

In addition to his father, Brian is predeceased by his brother, Thomas Linendoll.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Barbara Linendoll; his sister, Cindy (Irv) Parot; sister-in-law, Lorraine Linendoll.

At Brian’s request, there will no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Brian’s memory can be made to Adirondack Save-A-Stray, 4880 Route 9N, Corinth, NY 12822, or a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Brian’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.