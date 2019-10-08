Sept. 24, 1959 — Oct. 5, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Brian L. Dickinson, 60, of Burgoyne Avenue, went into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Warren Center in Queensbury.
Born on Sept. 24, 1959 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Philip and Mary (Reynolds) Dickinson.
Following his graduation from Hudson Falls High School, Brian enlisted in the service. He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army.
On Jan. 23, 1984, Brian married Nancy Savoie in Queensbury. She passed away in 2006. Together they shared 22 wonderful years together.
For over 20 years, Brian worked at Fort Edward Pallet Company. He was an exemplary employee, who took his job seriously and devotedly. Brian knew his pallets and could tell you how many you needed to build anything.
He loved the outdoors, especially hiking. Brian enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Adirondacks with his best friend, Mike Nicholson.
He will be remembered for being a devoted husband and father. Brian was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Carrie Fiorino and her husband, Joseph, of Glens Falls; his brother, Karl Dickinson and his wife, Diane, of Hudson Falls; his best friend, Michael Nicholson of Hudson Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Services will follow the calling hour at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
To plant a tree in memory of Brian Dickinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
