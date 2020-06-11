× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nov. 4, 1957 — June 7, 2020

ADIRONDACKS — Brian Kendrick, 62, passed away Sunday June 7, 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Born in South Glens Falls on November 4, 1957, he was the son of the late, George and Lillian Kendrick.

Brian and his wife Pam operated Bass Funding for 10 years. He made his mark on the manufactured home industry for over 40 years, starting at his mother’s kitchen table. He will be greatly missed by his previous co-workers, clients and associates.

His desire for extreme sports, fishing, hunting, and skiing started at a very young age. He instilled his knowledge of the great outdoors to his entire family through out the years. The love that he and his wife Pam had for each other blossomed into the love they had for life. His children have come to share his passion as much as he did and will continue to carry on his legacy with his grandchildren. There is not a body of water he left unfished nor a trail unblazed.

Brian married the love of his life Pam the only way they wanted it to be, no other than in the water. Along side them stood their children in the chilly Lake George water.

In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by his sister, Eileen (Karl) Depold and his beloved dog, Uba.