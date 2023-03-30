March 31, 1951—March 22, 2023

LAKE GEORGE — Brian Joseph Douglas, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Glens Falls Hospital with his wife and daughters by his side.

Born March 31, 1951 in Plattsburgh, he was the son of D’Avignon and Myrtle (Dupras) Douglas.

Brian attended vocational school and some college.

On Sept. 28, 1978, he married his bride, Mary Lou (Hasbrouck).

For many years, he served as a NYS corrections officer, as well as being a self-employed carpet installer.

Brian really enjoyed building, flying, crashing and repairing RC Airplanes. He was a member of the AMA (Academy of Model Aeronautics), North Country Flying Tigers RC Club, and loved his Friday Night Poker Club. He also liked spending time RV camping and playing on his tractors. Above all, Brian loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Brian was also a proud member of the B.P.O.E and the National Rifle Association.

In addition to his parents, D’Avignon and Myrtle Douglas, Brian was also predeceased by his stepfather, Roger Douglas, and a brother, Robert Douglas.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Mary Lou Douglas of Lake George; children: Tressa (Tristen) Corlew of Queensbury, Rebecca (Frank) Giudici of Stillwater, and Clarissa Douglas of Lake George; four grandkids: Treyah Corlew, Elio Giudici, Tristen Corlew, and Kitt Giudici; sister, Tina Bruno of NC; brothers: Bruce (Debbie) Douglas of Saranac Lake, and William (Anita) Douglas of NC; also several nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws; and his special pets: Gracie Mae, Oliver James, and Daisy Duke.

Friends are invited to join the family Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Nancy Goff, officiating.

Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life at the North Queensbury Fire House, 2663 Ridge Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

The family would like to thank Dr Zagar (radiologist) and the ICU team at the Glens Falls Hospital for their dedication to Brian’s comfort and care.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.