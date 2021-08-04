Nov. 16, 1944—Aug. 2, 2021
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Brian J. Taylor, 76, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.
Born November 16, 1944, in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Bertrand and Aileen (Myott) Taylor.
He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Class of 1963 where he enjoyed playing football and won the Gerald J. Donnelly Memorial Trophy for MVP in City Series Championship.
On April 24, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen Crimmins at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. Brian was a devoted husband who enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams, going to all his grandchildren’s events/sporting events, baseball, traveling, going to the ocean, beach, and many other extensive traveling with his loving wife, and spending time with his family.
One of Brian’s favorite accomplishments was building his home with his father-in-law, John Crimmins in the early 1970’s.
Brian was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of South Glens Falls Vol. Fire Department for many years.
He retired from Ciba-Geigy after 23 years in lab research development. After retirement, Brian started his own business, Hire a Husband, for seven years.
In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by his brother, James Taylor; father and mother-in-law, John and Dorothy Crimmins; brother-in-law, Victor Macy.
Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Helen Taylor; his daughters: Lisa Fearis (Scott), Kelly Huntley (Brian); grandchildren: Drew and Mitch Fearis, Taylor, Nolin, and Sarah Huntley; brother, Terry Taylor (Pat); sister, Betty Macy; sisters-in-law: Betty Taylor and Cathy Crimmins; along with several nieces, nephews; and cousins.
At Brian’s request there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Brian’s memory can be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 1259 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To View Brian’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.