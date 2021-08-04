Nov. 16, 1944—Aug. 2, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Brian J. Taylor, 76, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born November 16, 1944, in Glens Falls he was the son of the late Bertrand and Aileen (Myott) Taylor.

He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Class of 1963 where he enjoyed playing football and won the Gerald J. Donnelly Memorial Trophy for MVP in City Series Championship.

On April 24, 1965, he married his high school sweetheart, Helen Crimmins at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. Brian was a devoted husband who enjoyed coaching his children’s sports teams, going to all his grandchildren’s events/sporting events, baseball, traveling, going to the ocean, beach, and many other extensive traveling with his loving wife, and spending time with his family.

One of Brian’s favorite accomplishments was building his home with his father-in-law, John Crimmins in the early 1970’s.

Brian was a communicant of St. Michael’s Church in South Glens Falls where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of South Glens Falls Vol. Fire Department for many years.