GLENS FALLS — Brian H. Havens, 59, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on October 31, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born on June 20, 1962 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Donald and Lucille (Austin) Havens.

Brian graduated from South Glens Falls High School, Class of 1981. He was active in Boy Scouts and earned rank of Eagle Scout in 1978. Brian also enjoyed coaching Pop Warner Football for many years. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings, Jeff Gordon and Baltimore Orioles fan. Brian was employed as a direct support caregiver for AIM Services and Community Work and Independence.

In addition to his parents, Brian was predeceased by several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his six siblings: Donald and Susan Havens of Seattle, WA, Michael Havens of Hudson Falls, NY, Karen Sevrie of Glens Falls, NY, Kevin and Lori Havens of Moreau, NY, Leslie Havens of Vero Beach, FL and Debbie Havens and Bryan Fish of Glens Falls, NY; and his beloved nieces and nephews: Beth Havens of Lexington, KY, Daryll Havens of Marysville, WA, Tracey Ehle of Warrensburg, NY, Scott Mundell of Glens Falls, NY, Harry Mundell of Glens Falls, NY, Tyler Havens of Macomb, IL, Megan Butler of Fort Edward, NY and Sara Goodman of Vero Beach, FL.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Glens Falls Cemetery, Bay Street, Glens Falls, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to South Glens Falls Pop Warner, PO Box 1182, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 in memory of Brian.

