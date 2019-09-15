Jan. 20, 1947 — Sept. 7, 2019
GOFFSTOWN — Brian F. Harrington, 72, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family.
Born on Jan. 20, 1947 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Otis and Dorothy (Pritchard) Harrington.
Brian graduated from Greenwich Central School in Greenwich and attended Adirondack Community College. Brian was a 6-year veteran of the United States Navy and based in Norfolk, Virginia. When out to sea, he was assigned to a troop transport ship and spent the majority of his time in the area of the Mediterranean Sea.
For many years, he was co-owner of an environmental consulting firm called Utility Pipeline Services. After selling the firm, he became a private consultant in the same field for the remainder of his working years.
You have free articles remaining.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Brian was also a devoted Nascar fan and especially looked forward to his trips to Bristol Motor Speedway and camping with his many friends he had made over the years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughters, Jill and Elaine Harrington.
Surviving family members include daughter, Jackie Shultz and her husband, Lyle and their two sons, Lyle Jr. and Lane, from Argyle; a brother, George Harrington and his wife, Donna, of Goffstown; a brother, Scott Harrington and his wife, Mickki, from Greenwich; and a brother, Wayne Harrington and his wife, Edie, also from Greenwich; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Oct. 15, at the Elks Lodge, 130 Bulson Road, Greenwich. For more information or to sign an online guest book, please visit: www.frenchandrising.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Make-A-Wish New Hampshire, 814 Elm St., Suite 300, Manchester, NH 03101-2230.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.