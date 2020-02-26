Oct. 11, 1963 — Feb. 21, 2020

NORTH CREEK — Brian F. Boos, 56, of Byrnes Road, passed away peacefully, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Oct. 11, 1963 in Manhasset, he was the son of Betty (West) Boos of North Creek and the late Francis Boos Jr.

Affectionately known as “Uncle Mao” by his nieces and nephews, he attended Saint Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky. Following his graduation in 1982, he attended Sullivan University and eventually RIT in Rochester, earning his bachelor’s degree in culinary arts and hospitality.

He owned and operated his own restaurant in Louisville for a short time but soon relocated to upstate New York. He worked at several local eateries including the Friends Lake Inn and the Owl of Twilight in Minerva.

He was a history buff at heart and spent many hours studying up on American History, specifically WWII and the Civil War. He was also a member of the Sleeping Giants Senior Citizen Club in Minerva.