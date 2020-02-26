Oct. 11, 1963 — Feb. 21, 2020
NORTH CREEK — Brian F. Boos, 56, of Byrnes Road, passed away peacefully, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 11, 1963 in Manhasset, he was the son of Betty (West) Boos of North Creek and the late Francis Boos Jr.
Affectionately known as “Uncle Mao” by his nieces and nephews, he attended Saint Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky. Following his graduation in 1982, he attended Sullivan University and eventually RIT in Rochester, earning his bachelor’s degree in culinary arts and hospitality.
You have free articles remaining.
He owned and operated his own restaurant in Louisville for a short time but soon relocated to upstate New York. He worked at several local eateries including the Friends Lake Inn and the Owl of Twilight in Minerva.
He was a history buff at heart and spent many hours studying up on American History, specifically WWII and the Civil War. He was also a member of the Sleeping Giants Senior Citizen Club in Minerva.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Boos of North Creek; his siblings, Kathleen B. Quinn of Louisville, Kentucky, Margaret Erickson and her husband, Thomas of Longmont, Colorado, and Andrew Boos of Louisville, Kentucky, and Emily Durham and her husband, Joel of Clifton Springs; as well as his beloved nieces and nephews.
At Brian’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be conducted privately at the convenience of his family.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.