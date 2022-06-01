Jan. 24, 1975—May 28, 2022

WHITEHALL — Brian Curtis Thompson, 47, of County Route 9A, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Brian was born on January 24, 1975, in Amsterdam, NY, the son of Drew Thompson and Jeanne (Bonanni) Wilber.

He was employed as a correctional officer for the last nine years at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock.

He was a graduate of the Broadalbin-Perth High School, Class of 1993. Brian was a four-year letter man on his high school varsity football team. He then went on to receive an associate degree from Herkimer Community College.

Brian played semi-pro football for six years. He was an avid Buffalo Bills football fan and had season tickets, never missing a home game. He was also a New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed the outdoors camping, fishing, and four-wheeling. But most of all he enjoyed doing these things with his two sons. He also played in many softball leagues. He was a member of the Whitehall BPOE #1491.

He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Elvina (Frisch) Thompson; maternal grandparents, Anthony J. and Patricia (Arceneaux) Bonanni.

Survivors include his wife, Carla Lambert Thompson; father, Drew Curtis Thompson (Sandy) of Broadalbin, NY; mother, Jeanne Wilber (Terry) of Salisbury, NC; brother, Brendon P. Thompson (Meeka) of Broadalbin NY; two sons: Andrew Curtis and Brayden Patrick Thompson of Broadalbin NY; stepchildren: Kolby and Kamryn Baldwin of Whitehall NY; niece, Eva Thompson of Stillwater; stepbrother, Jonathan Wilber (Amanda ) of Rensselearville, NY; stepsisters: Rebecca Adrian of Hudson, NY, and Ariel Bero of Oneida NY; mother-in-law, Brenda Adams of Whitehall NY; brother-in-law, Michael Lambert (Ivett) of Knoxville, TN; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends.

Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY, 12887.

Whitehall BPOE Lodge #1491 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 6:45 p.m.

The family has suggested that memorial contributions be made in Brian’s name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY, 12801.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.