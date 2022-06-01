Jan. 24, 1975—May 28, 2022
WHITEHALL — Brian Curtis Thompson, 47, of County Route 9A, passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Brian was born on January 24, 1975, in Amsterdam, NY, the son of Drew Thompson and Jeanne (Bonanni) Wilber.
He was employed as a correctional officer for the last nine years at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock.
He was a graduate of the Broadalbin-Perth High School, Class of 1993. Brian was a four-year letter man on his high school varsity football team. He then went on to receive an associate degree from Herkimer Community College.
Brian played semi-pro football for six years. He was an avid Buffalo Bills football fan and had season tickets, never missing a home game. He was also a New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed the outdoors camping, fishing, and four-wheeling. But most of all he enjoyed doing these things with his two sons. He also played in many softball leagues. He was a member of the Whitehall BPOE #1491.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Elvina (Frisch) Thompson; maternal grandparents, Anthony J. and Patricia (Arceneaux) Bonanni.
Survivors include his wife, Carla Lambert Thompson; father, Drew Curtis Thompson (Sandy) of Broadalbin, NY; mother, Jeanne Wilber (Terry) of Salisbury, NC; brother, Brendon P. Thompson (Meeka) of Broadalbin NY; two sons: Andrew Curtis and Brayden Patrick Thompson of Broadalbin NY; stepchildren: Kolby and Kamryn Baldwin of Whitehall NY; niece, Eva Thompson of Stillwater; stepbrother, Jonathan Wilber (Amanda ) of Rensselearville, NY; stepsisters: Rebecca Adrian of Hudson, NY, and Ariel Bero of Oneida NY; mother-in-law, Brenda Adams of Whitehall NY; brother-in-law, Michael Lambert (Ivett) of Knoxville, TN; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY, 12887.
Whitehall BPOE Lodge #1491 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 6:45 p.m.
The family has suggested that memorial contributions be made in Brian’s name to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY, 12801.
Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.