June 26, 1956—May 22, 2023

DIAMOND POINT — Brian Breunig, 66, died unexpectedly at his home Monday May 22, 2023.

Born June 26, 1956 in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Walter and Mae (Lomas) Breunig.

Brian was a retired automobile and truck mechanic for New York City Sanitation Department. His hobbies included playing his guitars to rock and roll and the blues. He also enjoyed fishing and camping at Rogers Rock Camp Ground.

He is survived by his life partner, Elizabeth Wallin; three sons: Brian (Rebecca) Breunig, Mark (Arianna M. Cato) Breunig, Christopher (Misayo San) Breunig; one sister, Geraldine Schimmele; four grandchildren: Daniella L. Breunig, Sophia A. Breunig, Cianna Breunig, Bella Breunig; one nephew, Eric Zahradka; one great-niece, Valentina Zahradka; one great-nephew, Michael Zahradka; life partner’s children: Stefanie (Steve) Cacciotti, Daniel Wallin.

At Brian’s request there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.