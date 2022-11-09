Feb. 28, 1956—Nov. 6, 2022
EDINBURG — Brett “Paul” St. Louis, 66, passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at Albany Stratton VA Medical Center.
Paul was born on February 28, 1956, in Amsterdam. He proudly served as a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War operating as a tank crewman.
Following his honorable discharge on May 16, 1977, he worked as a general contractor building houses; for General Dynamics as a painter and welder; and more recently as a truck driver for various companies.
He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, and traveling. He was a history buff and took pleasure in visiting museums.
Paul was a generous man who would go out of his way to help others. Every year his wife would buy him a new coat and he would give it to someone who he thought needed it more than he did.
He was a true patriot. He left his mark on this world building homes for people, helping people and making them laugh. He loved to talk with people, whether he knew them or not, and liked to debate history and politics.
Paul was predeceased by his mother, Constance St. Louis, a daughter, Angelique St. Louis; aunts, uncles and grandparents.
Survivors include his loving wife, Penny (Jacquard) St. Louis; brothers: Joe (Brenda) Syzdek, Daniel Syzdek, Jerry (Patty) Syzdek, Dayton (Rose) Syzdek; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In keeping with Paul’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
