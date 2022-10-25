Nov. 17, 1965—Oct. 19, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Brett A. Segedi, 56, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 19, 2022 at Health Alliance Hospital in Lake Katrine.

Born on November 17, 1965, he was the son of the late Robert and Doreen (LaFontaine) Segedi.

Brett graduated from Westwood High School in Palestine, TX. He loved music and was a talented vocalist, singing the Carpenters song “Top of World” at his junior high school talent show and amazing everyone with his beautiful voice. When he sang “You are So Beautiful” by Joe Cocker, his brother-in-law, Steve, said he was a spitting image of the artist, right down to his mannerisms. Brett also sang in the talent show at the ARC every year.

For many years, he worked at Community Workshop in Queensbury, and he also enjoyed volunteering with Meals on Wheels. Brett was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Glens Falls. He was an avid painter and enjoyed painting landscapes and scenery. Brett and his best friend, Ernie Magee, used their talents to create the Self Advocacy logo for the local ARC.

Brett was an amazing man who made the most of his life. Sports and fitness were a big part of his life and he was an avid weightlifter and competed in the Special Olympics, winning several medals in shot put and bowling. He also earned several belts in tae kwon do and did so competing from his wheelchair.

Brett enjoyed reading story time to kids at the Head Start day care as well as the day care across the street from his ARC residence on Alma Avenue in Hudson Falls. Those around him always loved his quick humor and beautiful voice. Above all, Brett was a people person who loved spending every holiday with his family.

Throughout his life, Brett endured great struggles and always persevered, never dwelling on what he doesn’t have but feeling blessed with what he has been given.

He is predeceased by his father, Robert Segedi; his mother, Doreen Murray; his stepfather, Leon Roberts; his sister, Alicia Faye Beagle; and his stepbrother, Roy Roberts.

Survivors include his siblings: Robert (Stephanie) Segedi of TN, Dawn Segedi and her partner, Matt LaCrosse and Erin (Steve) Martindale of Hudson Falls; her stepbrother, Cody (Hannah) Roberts of TN; his nieces and nephews: Devin Lyman, Brandon (Alexis) Hall, Daniel Norton, Erik Beagle, Bayleigh Beagle and Joseph Beagle; his cousins: Michelle (Kurt) Persons, Thomas (Amy) Persons, Nicole (Jeremey) Harris, Michael Ingleston, Haley Carr and Grace Roberts; and the Roberts cousins clan from OK.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 5:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. Following the funeral service, all are invited to gather and celebrate Brett’s life at the Board Nest in Fort Ann.

Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, where he will be laid to rest next to his mother.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Kelly’s Angels, P.O. Box 2034, Wilton, NY 12831.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.