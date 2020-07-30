Bret R. Haseltine

Sept. 12 1986 — July 28, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — In loving memory of Brent R. Haseltine, his family is extremely saddened to announce his passing as a result of a bicycle accident at the age of 33. Brent’s family said their final goodbyes on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.

He was the first-born son to Kerry and Juanita (Walker) Haseltine, who welcomed their baby boy Sept. 12, 1986 in Newburgh.

Brent was the most positive person you could ever meet and would do anything for even a stranger, which is why everyone who met him loved him. Brent attended Glens Falls High School and most recently worked at the former Civic Center, the Cool Insuring Arena. Brent liked playing games on his phone. He really loved hanging out with his friends and going camping and fishing with his family.

His paternal grandparents, Joan and Earl Haseltine, as well as his maternal grandfather, Nelson Walker, have predeceased Brent and were there to welcome him into Heaven.

Survivors include his fiancé, Morgan Wheeler; mother, Juanita L. Haseltine; father, Kerry E. Haseltine; maternal grandmother, Alberta “Skip” Walker; sister, Kara Leary; brother, Chad Haseltine; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.