Bret R. Haseltine

Sept. 12 1986 — July 28, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — In loving memory of Brent R. Haseltine, his family is extremely saddened to announce his passing as a result of a bicycle accident at the age of 33. Brent’s family said their final goodbyes on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital. He will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.
He was the first-born son to Kerry and Juanita (Walker) Haseltine, who welcomed their baby boy Sept. 12, 1986 in Newburgh.
Brent was the most positive person you could ever meet and would do anything for even a stranger, which is why everyone who met him loved him. Brent attended Glens Falls High School and most recently worked at the former Civic Center, the Cool Insuring Arena. Brent liked playing games on his phone. He really loved hanging out with his friends and going camping and fishing with his family.
His paternal grandparents, Joan and Earl Haseltine, as well as his maternal grandfather, Nelson Walker, have predeceased Brent and were there to welcome him into Heaven.
Survivors include his fiancé, Morgan Wheeler; mother, Juanita L. Haseltine; father, Kerry E. Haseltine; maternal grandmother, Alberta “Skip” Walker; sister, Kara Leary; brother, Chad Haseltine; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside ceremony Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery on the corner of Schuyler and Main Streets in Fort Edward.
His family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Glens Falls Hospital Intensive Care Unit for their compassionate care and support.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.