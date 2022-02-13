Sept. 25, 1964—Feb. 7, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Brenda Rodriguez, 57, of Glens Falls passed away Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 from cancer.

Brenda was born on Sept. 25, 1964 to Joseph and Jenny Rodriguez in Bronx, NY. After graduating from Queensbury High School in 1982 she went on to study history at SUNY Buffalo.

After college, Brenda taught in Buffalo and Pelham before moving to New York City for many years. Brenda eventually returned to Glens Falls and worked for both her family’s motel and in printing at Quad in Saratoga. Throughout her life, Brenda was a lover of fashion and enjoyed baking for her family.

Brenda was predeceased by her father, Joseph Rodriguez. She is survived by her mother Juanita Rodriguez; her brother and sister-in-law Paul Rodriguez and Renee Mallory; her three nephews: Miles, Jude and Reed Rodriguez; and her husband Anthony LaRosa.

A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m., April 15, 2022 at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury, NY.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.