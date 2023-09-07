April 13, 1958—Aug. 31, 2023

QUEENSBURY—Brenda Lee O’Malley, 65, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born om April 13, 1958 in Glens Falls, NY and was the daughter of the late Michael John and Marilyn (Brennan) O’Malley.

Brenda was currently employed at Subway in Saratoga. Throughout her career she was employed by several diners in the capital region.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was the life of the party and was known as aunt “B” to all her family and friends. Her hobbies and interests were watching movies (Goonies) dancing and music.

Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Smith and son in law, Pedro Davila; her grandchildren, Tristin Davila, Madison Davila, Milagros (Milly) Davila, Jazlynn Connor; her siblings: Michele (Shelly) Sendgraff, Pamela Genter O’Malley, Helen (Mike) Meade, Colleen (Jon) Stevens and Michael O’Malley, Jr. as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at O’Malley’s Bar and Grill, Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY.

There are no calling hours scheduled and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the CR Wood Cancer Center and High Peaks Hospice.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.