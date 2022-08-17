Aug. 14, 1946—Aug. 10, 2022
GLENS FALLS — Brenda L. Raymond, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Born Aug. 14, 1946, in Glens Falls she was the daughter of Isaac and Roslyn (Ferber) Alkes.
Brenda married Wayne Raymond on June 8, 1969, at the Holiday Inn in Lake George.
She graduated from the University of Rhode Island, earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
She worked as a telephone operator for several telephone companies over the years including Bell Telephone, New York Telephone, and most recently Verizon. She retired from Verizon in 2014 after many years of dedicated service.
She loved playing Mahjong, making ceramic crafts, and knitting. She especially loved being around people and met many new friends while grocery shopping. She loved to talk to people, which is why she became a telephone operator.
Brenda was predeceased by her parents.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Wayne Raymond; children: Jonathan (Wendy) of Phoenix, AZ, Scott (Sabina) of Los Angeles, CA, and Daniel Raymond of CO; grandson, Brian Raymond of Los Angeles, CA; brothers: Eugene (Carol) of FL, and Arnold (Diane) Alkes of Queensbury; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
