Brenda D. Truesdale
Aug. 19, 1952—Aug. 25, 2021

DIAMOND POINT — Brenda D. Truesdale, 69, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Born August 19, 1952, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of David Fish and Doris Cameron.

Brenda graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1970. She had several jobs over the years, including Warren County Head Start, the Sagamore, and Lake George Elementary.

Brenda married Timothy G. Truesdale on March 27, 1970.

Some of her enjoyments included crocheting, crafting, long rides through the countryside, camping, going to garage sales, baking, making chocolates, and being a 4H leader.

In addition to her father, Brenda was predeceased by her sister, Dale (Fish) Warrington and daughter, Sasha Ann Blake.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Timothy; children: Mandy (Julio) Quito, Timothy D. Truesdale, and David (Crystal) Truesdale; mother, Doris; grandchildren: Madelyn Morehouse, Dylan Morehouse, Marcelo Quito, Jazmin Quito, Sierra Berry, Denver Berry, Chelsea (Xavier) Jones, Kaylee Bridges, Lindsey (Grayson) Brown, Leah (Jacob) Deaton, David J. Truesdale, Whitney Alliston; great-grandchildren: Oliver Blackmer, Lilly Deaton, Aylin Deaton, Maisie Deaton, Michael Hall, Braelynn Filby, Arabella Filby, and Kyran Filby; sisters: Jennifer (Danay) Steeg, Davean Granger, Tammy Fish, Debbie Collec, and Bonnie Monroe; brothers: Monty Fish, Harry Fish, Greg Fish, Mike Fish, Ricky Fish, and James David Fish; also several nieces, nephews; and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m. with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.

A gathering will take place at approximately 4:00 p.m. at the Lake George American Legion, 3932 NY-9L, Lake George, NY 12845.

In loving memory of Brenda, contributions may be made in support of ovarian cancer research to Caring Together, Inc., PO Box 12383, Albany, NY 12212-2383, or National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Dr., Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

