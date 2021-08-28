Aug. 19, 1952—Aug. 25, 2021

DIAMOND POINT — Brenda D. Truesdale, 69, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Born August 19, 1952, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of David Fish and Doris Cameron.

Brenda graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1970. She had several jobs over the years, including Warren County Head Start, the Sagamore, and Lake George Elementary.

Brenda married Timothy G. Truesdale on March 27, 1970.

Some of her enjoyments included crocheting, crafting, long rides through the countryside, camping, going to garage sales, baking, making chocolates, and being a 4H leader.

In addition to her father, Brenda was predeceased by her sister, Dale (Fish) Warrington and daughter, Sasha Ann Blake.