July 9, 2002—Sept. 10, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Breanna aka Brian Barnes, 19, of Glens Falls, passed away after a long illness on September 10, 2021, with her loving family at her side.

Born July 9, 2002 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Daniel and Veronica (Rawlins) Barnes.

Breanna was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 2020. During high school, she had a love of band and enjoyed playing the trumpet.

She enjoyed working alongside her dad, doing carpenter work and building things. Breanna was a self-taught electric and bass guitar player, enjoyed skateboarding, hiking and nature walks, going to yard sales, playing video games and listening to music, especially Blink 182 and Green Day.

Survivors include her parents, Daniel and Veronica (Rawlins) Barnes; her sister, Cara (Jerry) Ross; niece, Megan Reilly; nephew, Brandon Reilly and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also leaves behind many friends, especially her three best friends, Eric, Mariah and Melissa — friends her parents were proud she had.