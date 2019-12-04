Dec. 30, 2008 — Dec. 3, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Brayden Michael Passino, beloved 10-year-old son of Carl W. and Shannon M. Passino, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Glens Falls on Dec. 30, 2008, Brayden was a student at William H. Barton Intermediate School in Queensbury.
Brayden enjoyed lacrosse and played for the Queensbury Recreation Lacrosse Team. He also loved football, fishing and baseball. He was a New York Yankee fan, attended many games and loved meeting his favorite players. He was re-reading the Harry Potter series for the second time. Brayden is remembered by his family as a sweet and caring boy who loved to laugh and making other people happy.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Raymond Blair.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Carl and Shannon Passino of Queensbury; his brothers, Alex and twin brother, Camden Passino of Queensbury; his paternal great-grandmother, Jessie Passino of South Glens Falls; his paternal grandparents, Carl Sr. and Pamela Passino of South Glens Falls; his maternal grandmother, Nancy Blair of Queensbury; his aunts, Jeanna (David) Drozinski of Malta and Shawna Noble of South Glens Falls; his cousins, Jack and James Drozinski and Eli Noble; many loving extended family and friends; and his pet family members, Riley, Gryffindor and Marley.
Brayden’s family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the Community of Queensbury and the Queensbury School District for the compassionate care and support given to them.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening, Dec. 6, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services are private.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
