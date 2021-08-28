 Skip to main content
Brandon J. Whipple
Brandon J. Whipple

Oct. 1, 1995—Aug. 24, 2021

CORINTH — Brandon J. Whipple, 25, of Gabriel Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Born on Oct. 1, 1995 in Mesa, AZ, he was the son of John J. Whipple, Sr. and Sharon M. Lane of Corinth.

Brandon graduated from Corinth High School in 2014 and was a member of the football and basketball teams.

He was employed as a cook at Rocco’s in Corinth for many years.

Music was Brandon’s life passion, as he played both the guitar and keyboards and sang. He also wrote his own songs and had hoped to start a career in music in the near future.

He loved the outdoors and hiking and was very adventurous. He was looking forward to making a hot-rod. He also had a big heart and loved to help out any way he could.

Survivors besides his parents include his partner in crime, Christin Towers and their dog, Charlie of Corinth; nine siblings, Tonya Clothier (Ray) of Corinth, J. Whipple (Ashley) of Corinth, J.D. Whipple (Michelle “Cracker”) of Corinth, Angel Williams (Jody) of GA, Corinne Sayles (Corky) of Rock City Falls, John Whipple, Jr. (Joni-Lee) of Corinth, Travis Whipple of Corinth, Patty Whipple of Greenfield Center, and Timmy Murdie of Corinth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

The family wishes to thank our friends and family for their support, prayers and acts of kindness shown during this difficult time. We will never forget you.

