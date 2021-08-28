Oct. 1, 1995—Aug. 24, 2021

CORINTH — Brandon J. Whipple, 25, of Gabriel Road, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Born on Oct. 1, 1995 in Mesa, AZ, he was the son of John J. Whipple, Sr. and Sharon M. Lane of Corinth.

Brandon graduated from Corinth High School in 2014 and was a member of the football and basketball teams.

He was employed as a cook at Rocco’s in Corinth for many years.

Music was Brandon’s life passion, as he played both the guitar and keyboards and sang. He also wrote his own songs and had hoped to start a career in music in the near future.

He loved the outdoors and hiking and was very adventurous. He was looking forward to making a hot-rod. He also had a big heart and loved to help out any way he could.