April 18, 1995—May 14, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Brandon “BT” St. John, 27, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 14, 2022.

Born on April 18, 1995, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Thomas St. John.

He attended Lake George and Fort Ann Schools, eventually obtaining his GED.

Brandon was an aspiring barber who worked for several local barbers as a Barbers Apprentice. He had also worked as a landscaper for Nim’s Outdoor Services for a time.

He loved playing basketball and was known for being a skilled player throughout his time at school and shooting hoops recreationally in the neighborhood. He enjoyed listening to rap music and singing along with his favorite songs, even though he couldn’t carry a tune. Brandon especially loved spending time with his family out on the farm. His greatest love was boating on Lake George where he enjoyed taking in all the beautiful scenery around him. He will be remembered for his bright smile that could light up a room.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Patty and John Donlon.

Brandon is survived by his father, Thomas St. John and his fiance, Shelley Stepan of Hudson Falls; his girlfriend, Maia McDonald of Whitehall; his siblings: Louis Wright and his wife, Stacy of Hudson Falls, Nichole Wright of VA, Brandi St. John of Queensbury, Josh Krywy and his fiance, Sarah Newton of Hudson Falls and Jacquelyn Foster and her husband, Matthew of Hudson Falls; his grandfather, Joe St. John and his significant other, Irene Brown of Hudson Falls; his nieces and nephews: Hannah, Kenzie, Natoyia, Wyatt, Layne, Sylas, Kam and McKenzie; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will follow the calling hour on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. with the Reverend Flossie Bates, officiating.

The family requests memorial donations be sent to the Baywood Center for Addictions, 551 Bay Rd., #2, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.