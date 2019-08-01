April 2, 1993 — July 27, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Bradly James Brean, 26, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Glens Falls on April 2, 1993, Brad is a son of Jodie Lynn (Cook) Brean and Kevin James Brean.
Raised and educated in South Glens Falls, Brad is a graduate of South Glens Falls High School.
Brad was a member of Pine Knolls Alliance Church in South Glens Falls.
He enjoyed his career as a sheet metal apprentice and was employed by Sheet Metal Workers Local 83 in Clifton Park.
As a young man, Brad enjoyed attending Young Life Church Camp. He was a skilled woodworker and was an outdoors and sports enthusiast, enjoying baseball, basketball, pool and fishing. He loved to dance, “even by himself,” adored his dog and is remembered as selfless and “the best friend anyone could ask for.” The love from his family was the most important thing in his life. He cherished his mother and grandmother and considered his fiance, Liza, the best part of his life. He looked forward to becoming a father to their daughter, Everly Nova James Brean, due this fall.
Survivors include his fiancée, Liza Kilmer and their baby on the way, Everly Nova James Brean of Queensbury; his parents, Jodie Brean and companion, Heath Kraemer, of Hudson Falls and Kevin Brean of Brant Lake; maternal grandmother, Judy Cook and companion, Dave, of South Glens Falls; his brother, Cody Brean and fiancée, Holly Haskell, of Fort Edward; his stepsister, Bethanie Secor; his future stepsister, Elise Kraemer; his special aunt, Rebecca Miller and husband, Bob; his loving uncles, Todd Cook, Craig Cook and wife, Penny, and Scott Brean; his loving future in-laws, Patricia and Steven Kilmer, Edward Gordon and his future brothers-in-law; his nephews, Connor Brean, Bentley McCullen and Joseph Davis; his nieces, Moriah Davis, Mallory Davis and Piper Kilmer; his many close friends, including best friends, Justin Vasquez, Matt Kent and Gavynn Dominie; many cousins and many friends who loved him dearly.
Brad was predeceased by his grandmother, Shirley Brean; his grandfathers, Glen Cook and Patrick Brean; his great-grandparents, Clarence and Agnes Dumas, Ruth and George Coon and Abraham and Dorothy Brean; and recently his special aunt, Phyllis Hougham.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Regan & Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Bradly previously requested that guests should dress casually.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to his fiance, Liza Kilmer, for the care of their daughter.
The family would like to express their appreciation to everyone for their love and support.
To express condolences, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
