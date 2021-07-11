Apr. 2, 1938—June 30, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — Bonnie Rose Colomb, 83, of Lake George, passed away on June 30, 2021 at home.

She was born April 2, 1938 in Schenectady NY, the daughter of the late Marcel and Rose Littrell.

Bonnie graduated from Lake George High School in 1956.

She worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corp as a traveling operator for Hydro and Sub Stations in the Glens Falls/ North Country Region. Bonnie was one of the first women in that type of role. Bonnie also spent summers working for the Lake George Visitor Center.

Bonnie loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She and her husband, Dave, enjoyed traveling out west to ski at Lake Tahoe with their family and cycling to Vermont. She was an accomplished tennis player and hosted many matches on her home court. She generously shared her love of the game with anyone interested and taught countless friends and family to play.

While attending Coral Gables High School in Florida she played the saxophone. One of her favorite memories was playing in the band for the Orange Bowl Parade and traveling with them to Cuba.