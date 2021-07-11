Apr. 2, 1938—June 30, 2021
LAKE GEORGE — Bonnie Rose Colomb, 83, of Lake George, passed away on June 30, 2021 at home.
She was born April 2, 1938 in Schenectady NY, the daughter of the late Marcel and Rose Littrell.
Bonnie graduated from Lake George High School in 1956.
She worked for Niagara Mohawk Power Corp as a traveling operator for Hydro and Sub Stations in the Glens Falls/ North Country Region. Bonnie was one of the first women in that type of role. Bonnie also spent summers working for the Lake George Visitor Center.
Bonnie loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She and her husband, Dave, enjoyed traveling out west to ski at Lake Tahoe with their family and cycling to Vermont. She was an accomplished tennis player and hosted many matches on her home court. She generously shared her love of the game with anyone interested and taught countless friends and family to play.
While attending Coral Gables High School in Florida she played the saxophone. One of her favorite memories was playing in the band for the Orange Bowl Parade and traveling with them to Cuba.
Bonnie believed fervently in helping others. She volunteered at Double HH Ranch as an adaptive ski instructor. Bonnie also was a member of the Friends of Caldwell-Lake George Library and served on the board. A believer of women’s rights, she was a member of the National Organization for Women.
Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, Marty and Rose Littrell; her siblings, Edward, Jacqueline, Michele, Laurie, Michael and her former, husband James Gilday.
Bonnie is survived by: her husband of 40 years, David Colomb of Lake George; her children: Kim Brown (Malcolm) of Lake George, Karen Dixon (David) of Saratoga Springs, Kevin Gilday (Lisa) of North Hudson and Joshua Colomb (Natalya) of Clifton Park; and her sister, Dee Littrell of Chestertown. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Natasha LaFayette of Saratoga Springs, Nicole LaFayette of Saratoga Springs, Nici Gilday of Sacramento, CA, Danielle Gilday of San Jose, CA, Leonard Colomb of Clifton Park and Victoria Colomb of Clifton Park, her great granddaughter, Sadie Mae Hammond of Saratoga Springs; along with her nephews and nieces: Matt and Shawn Littrell, Clint Sheer, Christian and Lucas Freihofer, Maria and Leah Thompson, Anika Denise and Jessica Foy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 16 at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St. Lake George. There will be no calling hours.
The family wishes to thank her physicians who were so caring and helpful: Dr. Roberta Miller and team at St. Peters Regional Health Center in Albany, NY, Dr. Timothy Kelling, DDS, MD, Northeast Surgical Specialist, Queensbury NY and Dr. Mark Franklin DDS of Queensbury Family Dentistry for her oral care.
Donations may be made in her memory to Caldwell-Lake George Library, 338 Canada Street, Lake George, NY 12845-1118; Double HH Ranch 97 Hidden Valley Road Lake Luzerne, NY 12846 or ALS Association at https://www.als.org/donate
For those who wish a special remembrance be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
