June 27, 1954—Aug. 10, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Bonnie Marie Carey, 67, of Feeder Dam Road, South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Slate Valley Nursing Home, Granville.

Bonnie was born June 27, 1954 at Moses Ludington Hospital in Ticonderoga, the daughter of the late Charles Brooking and Joyce Hosley.

She graduated from Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1972.

Bonnie was married to Tom Carey for 41 years, and loved her husband deeply.

She was a foster mother for 15 years. She with her husband, Tom, focused on raising special needs children. In addition, Bonnie helped raise many of her daughters’ friends as if they were her own.

Bonnie had many amazing and supportive friends that included, Lynn and Chella. She also had a deep love of animals, long drives and music.

Her favorite pastime was taking road trips with her best friend and sister, Marie Brooking, all while blasting The Grateful Dead, Rod Stewart and The Eagles, the entire trip.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her brother, Gary Brooking of Fort Ann.