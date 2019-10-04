June 29, 1958 — Oct. 2, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Bonnie M. Smith, 60, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at home after battling lung cancer.
Born June 29, 1958 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Marilyn (Cutshall) Smith.
She was a graduate of Glens Falls High School, class of 1976. Bonnie worked most of her life at CR Bard, where she received a prestigious award for her assistance in the design of a baby catheter.
Bonnie battled muscular dystrophy for over 30 years. Her extreme stubbornness and momma knows best syndrome never slowed her down or hindered her spirits. Bonnie was a feisty one, full of love, strength and spunk. She was a woman who loved to prove her son wrong (and boy was that often), spoil her grandkids, race sports cars (and win), ride Harleys and dominate the billiards game. Bonnie will be missed dearly. She was an incredible woman whose strength, dedication to those she loved, especially her grandchildren, and her zest for life was infectious to those who knew her.
Survivors include her son, Steven M. (Jill) Smith of Hudson Falls; and her grandchildren, Steven II, Shea and Lacey. She is also survived by her brothers, Thomas (Sue) Smith of Canastota and Mark (Candie) Smith of Glens Falls; and her sister, Cara (Butch) Beames of Lake Luzerne.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Eagles Club on Main Street in South Glens Falls.
The family would like to express their gratitude to High Peaks Hospice for all their care and support shown to Bonnie and her family during this difficult time.
Donations may be made in memory of Bonnie to the local SPCA or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.
