Bonnie Lee (Fish) Monroe

Jan. 6, 1948 - Nov. 24, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Bonnie Lee (Fish) Monroe, 73, passed away unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Bonnie was born on January 6, 1948 to Doris (Cameron) Fish of Warrensburg and the late David Fish.

Bonnie was a loving sister to Harry Fish, Michael Fish and wife Judy, Ricky Fish and wife Lisa, Gregory Fish, Monty Fish, Jennifer Steeg and husband Daniel, Tammy Fish and partner Tony, Daveen and partner Wayne, Debbie Selleck, James Selleck and partner Crystal, and the late Brenda Truesdale, Dale Warrington, and son-in-law, George Bills.

Bonnie was a loving and devoted wife to the late Bernard C. Monroe for 43 years.

She is survived by her children, Bonnie Bills, Lisa Adair and her husband, Ed, Bernard Monroe and his wife, Bonnie, Heidi Bradway and her companion, John Blydenburg, and James Monroe and his wife, Tanya; she was a grandmother and great-grandmother to many, as well as three fur grand puppies, April, Lolla, and Ella.

Bonnie worked several jobs throughout her life but working with her close friend, Jeanie Cavanaugh at Rafter J Western-wear was her favorite. Before retiring in 2020 she worked at Lake George Escape campground, and Mack's Market.

Friends may call on Bonnie's family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Warrensburg Cemetery.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.