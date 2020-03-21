March 29, 1951 — March 19, 2020
GREENWICH — Bonnie L. Raney, 68, a resident of Greenwich, passed away Thur., March 19, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born March 29, 1951 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Jean Lyttle Kipp.
Bonnie worked at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge doing payroll for 30 years and then did the billing for Helping Hands Physical Therapy in Greenwich for the past 10 years. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, shopping for country decorations with her sister, decorating her home, going out for lunch and dinner, camping, traveling and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Raney in 2003 and her sister, Linda Schneible.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Raney of Greenwich; her son, Darin Raney of Greenwich; grandchildren, Alisa and Carrie Burns of New Mexico, Reghan and Artie Raney of Greenwich; her sister and brother-in-law, Judy and John Mattison of Greenwich; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenwich Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Edward Liebers, her nurse “my Hannah”, Bernie and the staff at Saratoga Hospital Medical Hematology and Oncology Group.
“Rest peacefully sister, I love you”
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY 12834.
Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc@gmail.com
