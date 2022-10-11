June 27, 1946—Oct. 5, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Bonnie J. Mitchell, 76, of Lady Slipper Lane, passed away Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at her home.

Born on June 27, 1946, in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late James H. and Elizabeth (Burnham) Backus. She attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

Bonnie worked for many years at Colonial Plumbing and Heating in Glens Falls and later as a kitchen designer at Lowe’s in Queensbury.

On September 1, 1986, she married Robert Mitchell. They shared 26 loving years together raising their blended family prior to his passing on March 2, 2013.

She enjoyed crafting, quilting, scenic rides on the motorcycle, winters in Crescent City, FL, camping, travel and spending time, especially the holidays, with her family.

Bonnie was a member of the William J. Varney American Legion Post 862 Auxiliary, the Hudson River Piecemakers Quilt Guild, and the Harley Owners Group.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and two brothers, James “Peter” Backus and Richard Backus; sister-in-law, Diane Backus.

Survivors include her children: Deborah (Kevin) Wells of Corinth, Michael (Chandra Bogle) Mason of Hadley, Nancy (Steve) Granger of Hadley, Dennis Mason of Hadley; stepchildren: Kathy (Rich) Rubel of Keystone Heights, FL and Steven (Stefanie Mattison) Mitchell of Lake Luzerne; longtime companion: Richard “Rit” Bodie of Lake Luzerne; bonus children: John (Jeanne) Bodie of Monroe, CT, Donald (Julie) Bodie of Shelby, NC, William (Megan Meier) Bodie of Westport, CT, Richard (Joanne) Bodie of Woodbury, CT; seven grandchildren: Marina (Kyle) Shuman, Krystan (Travis) Conklin, Tyler Granger, Caleb Granger, Tori Granger, Nadalie Mason, Cody Rubel; four great-grandchildren: Bentlee Shuman, Kayden Shuman, Maevyn Conklin, Colt Conklin; sister-in-law, Gladys Backus; several nieces, nephews and extended family. Bonnie will also be missed by her dogs: Lucy and Lincoln.

Friends may call Monday, October 17, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. with her nephew, Pastor Rick Backus, officiating.

Bonnie’s family would like to express their gratitude to the members of the Rockwell Falls Ambulance Service for everything they did to assist her. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to them at: P.O. Box 558, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.