Bonnie Lou Dowmont, 74, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Conway Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 23, 1949, in Glens Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Lou and Jean Traux Dexter. Mrs. Dowmont is survived by her husband, John Dowmont; son, Scott Dowmont; siblings: Darlene “Micky” Carpenter, Vicky Reed, Craig Dexter and Matt Dexter; along with many other family and friends who will miss her. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.