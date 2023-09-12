March 23, 1949—Sept. 7, 2023
Bonnie Lou Dowmont, 74, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Conway Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 23, 1949, in Glens Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Lou and Jean Traux Dexter. Mrs. Dowmont is survived by her husband, John Dowmont; son, Scott Dowmont; siblings: Darlene “Micky” Carpenter, Vicky Reed, Craig Dexter and Matt Dexter; along with many other family and friends who will miss her. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com. Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.