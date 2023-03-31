SOUTH GLENS FALLS — On March 27, 2023, the time had come for Bobby Dick, 76, to “fade to black”, surrounded by his family and before any of us were ready.

Bobby will be lovingly remembered by his “baby” of 34 years, Susan Silvey-Dick; children: Bobby Dick, Jr. (Pamela Baran), Barbara Lee Cearley (Clifton); grandchildren: Brittnee Shaw (Ryan), Tyler Dick, Morganne Dick, Brooke Cearley, Moriah Cearley; great-granddaughter and future baby model, Audrey Shaw; brother, Michael Dick and his loving companion, Madeline Namarato; sister, Marilyn Shackelford (James); father-in-law, Daniel Silvey; his children’s mother, Joan Crouser; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Tina Dick and his mother-in-law, Joan Silvey.

Bobby was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and began performing at a young age. He was frequently absent from school on Mondays and Fridays due to “gigs” and so he was enrolled at Quintano’s School for Young Professionals. His classmate, Patty Duke, asked him to escort her to the prom at The Tavern on the Green but, unfortunately, he had to decline due to a scheduled performance in Lake George.

Bobby became a member of The Del-Phi’s after winning a talent contest as a vocalist and to quote him, “Because I was a lousy guitar player, they handed me a bass.” Members of the band came and went and eventually The Sundowners were formed. In 1963, The Sundowners moved to upstate New York after a rival band reportedly turned them in for performing in bars while underage. In 1965, they opened for the Rolling Stones at the Palace Theatre as well as the Dave Clark Five at the RPI Field House. Soon after, they headed to California which led to touring with the Monkees, cameo performances on “The Flying Nun” and “It Takes A Thief,” meeting Elvis and the list goes on.

Bobby also worked as a salesman with Phoenix Mens Clothing, Northern Homes & Professional Building Systems, as well as Property Manager for Schroon Lake Campground. However, his love for entertaining would draw him back to his passion, music. Bobby Dick and The Sundowners spent the next 30 years bringing their wonderful sound to upstate New York, throughout New England and beyond.

After the band ended in 2011, Bobby continued to perform with his wife, Susie Q for the next 12 years. While battling a very rare cancer and undergoing chemotherapy, amazingly, his last performance was in February of this year.

Bobby was a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild, The American Federation of Musicians Local 506, The Elks Lodge No.81, Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club and the Glens Falls YMCA. Bobby enjoyed pickle ball, tennis, racquetball, biking, boating, swimming and practical jokes. He was a grill master and a DIY craftsman. He was proud of having built his house with his father, however in his eyes, the “Dickdeck” he built by himself made it his palace.

He never met a stranger and had the ability to make each one of us feel like the most important person in the room. He saw the good in everyone; he was the underdog’s champion. Bobby thrived on creating and enjoying the energy in the room; sharing a drink, a story, a smile, a tear or a dance. He believed in each and every member of his family and friends, was loyal to his people and an endless giver of his time. He was the BIG personality in the room with his charismatic presence.

Bobby’s pearls of wisdom: “Be a leader, not a follower; drive defensively; don’t invite us if you don’t expect us to come; the show must go on and half of life is showing up!” Please honor Bobby’s memory by showing up — for your family, your friends . . . your life!

The family would like to thank Dr. Gaiotti-Grubbs, PA Slowick and The C.R. Wood Cancer Center staff as well as Dr. Pezzulo and Community Hospice of Saratoga for their excellent and compassionate care of Bobby. Also our most sincere appreciation to David and Nancy Hyman, Dr. Bob Beckerman, George and Geraldine Beckerman, Joel Schonfeld, Joe and Fran Ambrosini, Dr. Bill and Holly Vacca, Mike and Barbara Perkins and Mimi Shackelford for their steadfast support, time and love during this difficult journey.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating. To view a livestream please visit https://www.youtube.com/@StMichaelSGF.

Rite of committal will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

The family requests no flowers please. Should you desire to make a contribution in his memory, please support Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, NETRF.org.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.