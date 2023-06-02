May 2, 1932—May 30, 2023
GREENWICH — Blois “Butch” Barbur, 91, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 2, 1932, in Albany, NY, to the late Percy and Edna (Whelden) Barbur.
Butch was a lifelong member of the Centenary United Methodist Church and former trustee. He served over 70 years as a Freemason. He was past Master of the Bottskill Grange #1076, Ashlar Lodge #584, and Cambridge Valley #147. He also served as High Priest of the Royal Arch Masons Federal Chapter #10, as well as District Grand Lecturer with former companion Mabel Keays, serving as District Deputy. Butch also was a member of the Calvary Commandry Knights Templar and Oriental Shriners.
For over twenty years he owned and operated the Barbur family farm, in North Greenwich. Following his time on the farm, he worked and retired from the NYS Canal System as a Chief Lock Operator on the Champlain Canal, Lock #9, Smiths Basin. He also drove a school bus for the Greenwich Central School District.
In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, family gatherings, traveling and square dancing.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Barbur and former companion, Mabel Keays, as well as his sister, Enola Ruth Barker.
He is survived by his loving children: Bruce (Debbie) Barbur of Acworth, GA, Brenda (Stan) Woodruff of Whitehall, Brian (Bea) Barbur of Greenwich, Michael (Ashley) Barbur of Granville and Michelle (Scott) Bedell of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Cherice and Janean Barbur, Mikeala Woodruff, Bridgett, Brett (Tamara), Ben (Melissa) Barbur, and Brandy (Robert) Bard, Michael (Edith) Barbur, Jr., Richard (Tori) Barbur, Logan, Amaris, Caleb, Mykenzie Barbur, Kurt and Lance (Caitlin) Bedell; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Centenary United Methodist Church, 1 Gray Ave., Greenwich, NY 12834, Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at church.
Following his services family and friends are invited for a reception at Ashlar Lodge #584, 2543 state Route 40, Greenwich, NY, 12834. He will be interred at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, in the Greenwich Cemetery.
Donations in his name may be made to Ashlar Lodge #584, 2543 NY-40 Greenwich, NY, 12834 or the Centenary United Methodist Church, 1 Gray Ave., Greenwich, NY, 12834.
His family expresses great gratitude for the excellent care he received from the staff at Our House Outback in Rutland, VT, and Holbrook Adult Home in Granville.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
