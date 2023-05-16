July 28, 1981—May 10, 2023

GREENWICH—Billie Jo Boyce, born July 28, 1981, in Cambridge, NY to William, Sr. and Juanita (Perkins) Boyce. Billie Jo Boyce, 41, a resident of Greenwich, NY passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday May 10, 2023.

Billie Jo started her life at BJ Farms. A family farm her parents created when they were young. The farm developed Billie Jo, into who she was today. She then stepped away to raise her own family and to watch her son grow up.

Billie Jo was known for her spunky, free-spirited personality. However, Billie Jo was so much more than that. Billie Jo was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and aunt.

If anyone knew Billie Jo, they would know that all she ever wanted to do was to be surrounded by her family and friends. Billie Jo loved to spend time with her son and all her nieces and nephews. Holidays and birthdays were some of her favorite times of the year. Aside from always going out of her way to decorate, she was glad to have all her family and friends under the same roof.

When Billie Jo wasn’t around her family, she would be home, proud of her son Shane. Billie Jo was always boasting about her son and all his accomplishments. Shane is currently a Fire Captain and Billie Jo loved that he was able to help individuals and families in need. Watching her son grow into the man he is today was all Billie Jo ever wanted.

Billie Jo is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Bertha Gravlin, Roger Perkins, and Fred Gravlin, her paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Ellen Boyce, her special aunt, Pat Boyce, her brothers: Paul and Phil Boyce, her first love, Brian Bailey, as well as close family and friends: Mary Derosa, Esther Bailey, and her fur baby, Justice.

Billie Jo is survived by her parents, Bill, Sr. and Juanita Boyce; her most prized possession, her only son, Shane Bailey (Haley); her brothers: Patrick (Saara) Boyce, Bill (Lisa) Boyce, Jr., Keith (Sharon) Boyce; her sister, Eva Manney; uncle, Paul (Beatrice) Perkins; many cousins, nieces and nephews whom she loved more than anything and gave the world to; as well as close friends: Jimmy Brennan and David Mceckron.

Billie Jo will be cremated and buried in Greenwich Cemetery, Cottage St., Greenwich, NY, where graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

A celebration of her life will be held immediately following her burial, at the Middle Falls Fire Department, 1034 NY-29, Middle Falls, NY.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Middle Falls Fire Department.

