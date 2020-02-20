Bill Higgins

GANSEVOORT — We can talk about the accolades and we can talk about the honors, of which there were many... But, at the end of the day, short of hanging them on the wall in his “Hall of Fame,” he ultimately did not care about any of them.

Bill wanted nothing more than for you to be successful and happy. He was your biggest fan and supporter. A few guiding words from Bill tended to change your outlook and you walked away feeling challenged and better than before. Maybe you even repeated some of his jokes, but you always smiled.

Mid July through Labor Day Bill held special meetings upstairs in the Saratoga clubhouse. On a winning day he took his family out to dinner. On a losing day he brought home corn. We sure ate a lot of corn growing up.

Bill enjoyed treating his best friends to breakfast, repeatedly. They have, on more than one occasion, heard stories about every player he has ever coached. Miraculously, he managed to keep any player from telling stories about him.