VERO BEACH, FL — Bill Calmbacher, 90, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Schroon Lake, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021. Bill died peacefully after a long illness, with his beloved partner of ten years, Beverly Gogola, by his side.
Bill was born in Bronx, NY to the late Arthur and Alice (Devine) Calmbacher. He spent his early years in the NYC area.
Following high school, he served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After the war, Bill joined the New York City Fire Department and after 23 years retired as a Lieutenant.
Bill and Mary retired in Schroon Lake, NY where he was an EMT with the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, sang in the choir at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, volunteered with the Red Cross and North Country Mission of Hope.
Bill was married to his sweetheart, Mary (Sheehan) Calmbacher for forty-six years, who predeceased him in 2001.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Alice (Eddie) Hage of Valley Cottage, NY; son, Bill (Amanda) Calmbacher of Burnsville, Minnesota; daughter, Carol (Keith) Herring of West Berlin, Vermont and loving grandchildren: Conor, Nicole, Aisling, and Joey.
A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be offered at 10:00 a.m. September 29, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake, NY. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Bill, to North Mission of Hope, 3452 State Rt. 22, Peru, NY 12972.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, Schroon Lake, NY. To offer online condolences, please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.