May 15, 1930—July 13, 2022

GRANVILLE — Beverly Woodacre, 92, a longtime resident of Bradenton, FL, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022, at Granville Center, with her family by her side.

Born May 15, 1930, in Pittsford, VT, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Anna (Nelson) McCullough. In 1998, Beverly married Stanley Woodacre in Bradenton, FL. Beverly was a homemaker for all her life. On occasion she volunteered to sit with the elderly at nursing homes.

Beverly will be remembered for her warm hugs. She enjoyed going to the beach and soaking in the Florida sunshine. She had a green thumb and could be often found gardening, growing beautiful vegetables and sharing her labors with her family.

Besides her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her stepmother, Edna Hornby McCullough; her daughter, Eileen D. Spizzo; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her two sons: Dennis Barrett (Betty) and Tim Barrett (Linda); her grandchildren: Christopher Barrett, David Barrett, Shannan Wierzbicki, Timothy Barrett, Jr., Anson Piper III, Jennifer Riehl and Todd Barrett; ten great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Iola McCullough; as well as several nieces and nephews

A graveside service will take place 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in memory of Beverly may be made to Holbrook Adult Home, 73 North St., Granville, NY 12832.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.