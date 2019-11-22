April 13, 1929 — Oct. 8, 2019
COCOA, Fla. — Beverly Vrooman, 90, of Cocoa, Florida and formerly of Queensbury, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Born on April 13, 1929 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Henry Sans Cartier and the late Beatrice (Prescott) Cartier.
Beverly attended Corinth High School.
She married Thomas C. Vrooman on June 18, 1946 in Corinth. The couple resided in Queensbury for many years before moving to Florida in 1989 for their retirement. He passed away Jan. 18, 1999, following 52 years of marriage.
Beverly attended St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Glens Falls for many years and the Ascension Catholic Church in Melbourne, Florida for several years.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one daughter, Mistle McCotter.
Survivors include one son, Charles Vrooman (Laura); two daughters, Holly Bourdeau and Tomi Sue Windle; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Route 9N, Corinth.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
