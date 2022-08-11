Sept. 23, 1943—Aug. 9, 2022
TICONDEROGA—Beverly R. (Barrett) Hudak of Ticonderoga, NY passed away on August 9, 2022. She was born on September 23, 1943 in Troy, NY, the firstborn daughter of the late Daniel F. Barrett and Betty Harvey Barrett of Schuylerville, NY.
Beverly was a 1961 graduate of Schuylerville Central High School and attended both Bryant and Stratton College (formerly Albany Business College) and SUNY Adirondack, majoring in Secretarial Science.
Beverly was employed at the Silver Bay YMCA of the Adirondacks for 31 years, where she held different positions, lastly, as the Administrative Assistant for the Spiritual Life Program.
Beverly was an accomplished musician. She was organist for the Church of the Cross, Episcopal, Ticonderoga, from 1979 to 2020 and the in-house pianist/organist at Silver Bay. She was also the accompanist for the Champlain Valley Chorale for several years and played for many weddings and memorial services in and around the area. Along with her husband, Richard, she participated in several musical programs in the area. Next to her family, music was her life!
Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Richard A. Hudak, Sr. in 2010. She is survived by her beloved daughter Kathleen Marie Hudak Torrey (Rev. Bruce N.); and their children; step-son Rick Hudak (Debbie); and their children; and several great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Carol E. Barrett and Mary Lou Liptak-Masten (Allen); nephew, Justin J.; and his children; Jacob D. Liptak (Lisa); niece Mackenzie L. Liptak Zarzycki (Ben); and their daughter; special cousin Joann Barrett Eustis; and close friend Mary Ann Venn Parillo.
Calling hours will be held this Friday, August 12, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the Church of the Cross, 129 Champlain Avenue, Ticonderoga, NY. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at the Church at 4:00 pm.
Interment will be on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary’s Cemetery, 115 Cemetery Road, Schuylerville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Church of the Cross, Ticonderoga, NY for the preservation of the J.W. Steere & Sons Tracker Organ.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com.
