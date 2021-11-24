Beverly Manodolare

May 9, 1933—Nov. 21, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Beverly Mandolare, 88, of Hudson Falls passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born on May 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late George and Lillian (LaPointe) Dever.

She was a graduate of Glens Falls High School.

Beverly met Anthony Mandolare of Fort Edward and they immediately fell in love. On June 10, 1951, they were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They just celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary.

She worked for many years as a secretary for Dr. Dever in Glens Falls.

In 1965, she and Anthony started a family business, Mandy’s Pizza and Sub Shop of Hudson Falls, which is still thriving to this day. Throughout the years, her sons, Gary, Bruce, and nephew Michael Mandolare, ran the business while Beverly and Anthony retired. The business is staying in the family with their grandson, Adam, now managing.

Beverly and Anthony enjoyed going to the casinos with their special friends, Roger and Mary Ann Delano; bingo at the American Legion in Hudson Falls; and at Wells, VT; car rides; eating out; and attending the Little Theater on the Farm in Fort Edward.

She enjoyed watching over her grandchildren, Adam, Lilly, and her great-granddaughter, Brooke as they were growing up. They were her pride and joy.

Beverly and Anthony spent the winter months in Florida for many years,

Survivors besides her husband; include her sons: Bruce (Kathy) Mandolare of Lake George, Gary (Charlene) Mandolare of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren: Adam (Leah) Mandolare of Queensbury, Lilly Mandolare of Lake George; step-grandson, Kyle Corbett of Hudson Falls; her great-granddaughter, Brooke Mandolare of Fort Ann; her sisters: Marilyn (Gorden) Dyndor of Albany, and Linda (Nowell) Jones of Tampa, FL; brother-in-law, John Mandolare of Argyle, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Bob and Susan Cummings for their support during Beverly’s illness.

At the family’s request, there will be no calling hours.

Service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Beverly’s memory can be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.