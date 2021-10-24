Aug. 26, 1941—Oct. 21, 2021

FORTH EDWARD — Beverly MacDonald, 80, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Elderwood at North Creek Nursing Home.

Born on August 26, 1941, in Bangor, ME, she was the daughter of the late Kempton and Daisy (Goss) Johnston.

Beverly graduated in 1960 from Brewer High School in Maine.

On June 30, 1967, she married Raymond MacDonald in Brewer, ME. They spent 43 years together until his passing in May of 2010.

For many years, she enjoyed working at Binley’s Florist in Queensbury doing what she loved. Beverly also enjoyed preserving, baking, going to yard sales and vacationing in her home state, Maine.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Beverly was predeceased by an infant daughter, Helen Jean MacDonald.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Michelle T. MacDonald and her partner, Terry DelSignore, Rebecca J. Larson and her husband, Mark, April H. Ritchison and her husband, Joseph, Katrina R. MacDonald, Robert I. MacDonald and his wife, Randi, Michael R. MacDonald and his partner, Lydia Mackey; her grandchildren: Aislinn C.D. Dufour, Cera J. Larson, Silas R. Larson, Christopher M. Chandler, Alexander S. Dufour, Cameron A. MacDonald, Nicholas R. Chandler, Emmaline V. Larson and Noah M. MacDonald; her great-grandchildren: Killian, Ashlynn, Eloise, Calvin, Theo, Rhaelynn, Violet and Micah; her siblings: Kempton “Sonny” Johnston, Jr. and his wife, Kathy, Shirley Clisham and her husband Jack, Caitlin Conte and her husband William, Douglas Johnston; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Moss Street Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Beverly’s memory can be made to JDRF Northeastern NY Chapter, 950 New Loudon Road, Suite 330, Latham, NY 12110.

