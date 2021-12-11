 Skip to main content
Beverly M. Wheeler

Jan. 30, 1936—Dec. 5, 2021

CONWAY, SC — Beverly M. Wheeler, age 85, wife of the late Robert C. Wheeler, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Wheeler was born January 30, 1936, in Ware, MA, a daughter of the late Cleon H. and Arlene Allen May. She was raised in Springfield, MA, Chestertown, NY and South Glens Falls, NY and graduated from South Glens Falls, High School. Mrs. Wheeler retired from CNA Insurance after 30 years of service. She was predeceased by a great-grandson, Christopher Ramsey.

Surviving are two sons, David Wheeler and his wife, Elaine of Queensbury, NY and Daniel Wheeler and his wife, Colleen of South Glens Falls, NY, one daughter, Debra Ramsey of Conway, SC, six grandchildren, Paul Ramsey, Alex Wheeler and his wife, Mikki, Beverly Wheeler, Molly Wheeler, Madeline Wheeler and Robert Wheeler, seven great-grandchildren, Payten Ramsey, Jordyn, Maddyn, McKenna, Megan, Leah and Austin, and a great-great-grandson, Roen.

No local services are planned.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

