June 14, 1939—March 19, 2023

SALEM — Beverly M. Greene, 83, of Salem, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

She was born June 14, 1939 in Brooklyn and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Maria (Maurosa) White.

Beverly worked for the Capital District DDSO as a direct care staff member.

Beverly was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Salem and volunteered in many projects throughout the Salem community.

She loved gardening, especially caring for her rose bushes.

Bev loved her family very much and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They loved hearing all of her wonderful life stories. She was an amazing woman to all that had the pleasure of knowing her. She always had a smile on her face and kind words to say. We will all miss her long amazing conversations, whether on the phone or in person.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond T. Greene, Sr.; sisters: Felisha, Lorraine and Josephine; a brother, Herbert.

Bev is survived by two sons: Raymond T. Greene, Jr. of Salem and Keith Edward Greene of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Raymond T. Greene, III and his wife Kayla, Valerie Barber and her husband Nate, Amber Gauthier and her husband Shawn, Riley Lynn Greene and Keith Edward Greene, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Greene, Raymond Greene, IV, Liam and Dean Gauthier; brother, John White; a sister, Peggy White; a special nephew, Michael and Marie Moller who loved Beverly very much; a longtime special friend who Beverly shared thirty years of her life with, Sylvia D. Noonan.

Now that you are gone, I will return to those places that gave us both comfort. Always knowing you are there watching over me and telling me to get home before dark.

A celebration of Bev’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Bev’s memory may be made to the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home in Salem is assisting the family.