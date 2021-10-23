May 13, 1935 – Oct. 22, 2021

STONY CREEK — Beverly L. Potter passed away peacefully Friday, October 22, 2021 at the age of 86 years at her home.

She was born on May 13, 1935, in Hadley, the daughter of Beecher and Margaret (Westcott) Colson.

She owned and operated her own business, the “Vintage Tin” snackbar located in Stony Creek, for many years. She worked at various motels in the Lake George Region, retiring from O’Sullivans.

She was predeceased by her husband Vincent “Fuzzy” Potter, her loving son Jeffrey D. Potter, her parents, a brother Gary Colson and many aunts and uncles.

Survivors include her sisters: Berniece Bordeaux of Stony Creek and Joan Thew of Corinth; a special niece Rhonda (Jerome) Allison of Stony Creek; two grandchildren: Ryan Potter and Selena (Logan) Potter of Stony Creek; and one great-grandson Dimias Potter of Stony Creek; special friends: Priscilla Bombard and Franny Winslow of Stony Creek; one brother-in-law Ernest (Emily) Potter of NC; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral at 12:00 noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Burial will be at the Knowlhurst Cemetery in Stony Creek.

The family wishes to thank High Peaks Hospice nurses and staff for their help with her loving care and Bridgett Nelson for help with her care also. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to High Peaks Hospice or Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center (S.A.I.L.) in Queensbury in her memory.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.