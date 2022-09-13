April 1, 1932 - Sept. 10, 2022

WHITEHALL — Beverly L. (Dalton) Kennedy-Ames, 90, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at her residence following a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 1, 1932 in Whitehall, NY, the daughter of the late Frederick P. Dalton and Hazel G. (Root) Dalton.

Beverly was a graduate of Whitehall High School, Class of 1950.

She was a member of the Whitehall United Methodist Church and the First Presbyterian Church, both of Whitehall. She was a member of the Slate Valley Chapter #122, Order of the Eastern Star in Granville and the American Legion Post #83 Women's Auxiliary of Whitehall.

Beverly was employed for General Electric in Fort Edward for a short time, a waitress at the Blue Goose Bar in Clemons, Bay View Gardens in South Bay for 16 years and the Sliver Diner in Whitehall for more than 22 years.

Beverly enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and enjoyed the exercise group at the Senior Citizens Center in Whitehall. But above all, her family was the most important part of her life.

She was united in marriage to her first husband Harold J. Kennedy, Sr. on June 11, 1954. He passed away on January 10, 1964. After raising her six children as both mother and father, she met Eugene "Sam" Ames and they were united in marriage on September 12, 1987. Sam passed away on November 4, 1995.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her two husbands, her two children, Diane Pomainville and Michael Kennedy, her grandson, Matthew Pomainville, her son-in-law Ronald McGinnis and her four brothers, Jack, Thomas, Donald, and William Dalton, and three sisters, Beatrice Generous, Dorothy Denue and Florence Reynolds.

Survivors include her children: Bonnie McGinnis of Whitehall, Harold J. Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Susan and William Kennedy of Whitehall and Pamela Hobus and her husband, Richard of Clemons; she is also survived by her six grandchildren: Craig McGinnis, Adam Kennedy, Zachary Kennedy, Erich Hobus, Evan Kennedy and Kaitlin Kennedy Boswell; six great-grandchildren: Craig McGinnis, Jr., Kylee McGinnis, Caide McGinnis, Everly Kennedy, Lucy Kennedy and Sam Kennedy; her daughter-in-law, Judy Kennedy; her son-in-law David Pomainville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Whitehall United Methodist Church, 56 Greenmount Cemetery Lane, Whitehall, with Robert Mowatt officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Whitehall. Bearers will include her six grandchildren.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall.

Members of Slate Valley Chapter #122, O.E.S. will conduct a service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and the members of the Whitehall Post #83, Women's Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in her memory to either Slate Valley Chapter #122 O.E.S, c/o Lois Warner, 2 Munson Drive, Granville, NY 12832 or to the Whitehall Post #83, c/o Woman's Auxiliary Unit #83, 148 Main Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

